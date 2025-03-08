"I am the true victim," says WWE Superstar after major revelation 

A top star recently made a big claim after Jade Cargill's real mystery attacker finally confessed on WWE SmackDown. The talent in question is Liv Morgan, and she also followed up with a cheeky message on social media.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of being Cargill's attackers at the parking lot on SmackDown in November 2024. However, things took a massive turn when The Storm made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber and laid out Naomi with a vicious beatdown.

On this week's SmackDown, Bianca Belair confronted The Glow and asked her if she was behind the attack. Naomi tried to divert things for a bit before admitting that she indeed attacked Jade Cargill.

An emotional Bianca Belair walked out on her partner after the revelation. However, The Storm wasn't in a forgiving mood, and she destroyed Naomi, dropping her with the Jaded to end the segment.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Liv Morgan said she was the "true victim" in the Jade Cargill mystery attacker plot. She, however, then quickly changed her tone and seemed happy to be the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

"Even though I am the true victim here….I am still one half of your history making, record breaking, greatest Women’s Tag Team Champions of all time 🤭," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Check out Morgan's post below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair following the latest episode of SmackDown.

