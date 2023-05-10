“I have the same truth” - Current superstar comments on The Rock’s financial situation when he joined WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's early days are now known to a lot of WWE fans all over the world. Johnson's life before joining the pro wrestling business was tough. The Hollywood star revealed in several interviews that he had seven bucks before joining pro wrestling. That induced a change in his perception, especially one key thing: "I can not be f**king broke," was The People's Champion's motivation to keep working.

Santos Escobar reacted to the legend's recent Twitter post that promoted his interview with The Pivot.

The Latino superstar revealed that he too, struggled in his early days, and made a decision to never be broke in life ever again. Here's what the SmackDown star wrote on his Twitter page:

"We have the same truth @TheRock … to me it was 1 dollar and five cents… #NeverBrokeAgain THANKS FOR SHARING UCE."

Does Santos Escobar think celebrity WWE Superstar is hogging the spotlight?

Santos Escobar may have been slowly rising to the top of the card and receiving a decent pop from fans, gradually connecting with them. However, in WWE's most recent premium live event, the spotlight was on two Puerto Rican stars: Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny.

Despite wrestling only occasionally, Bad Bunny has shown immense talent and skills, taking on some of the best in the business in the past, including John Morrison, The Miz, and even Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with Under The Ring, Santos Escobar showed support for the Puerto Rican rapper, claiming that Bad Bunny has worked hard and is only enjoying the fruits of his labor:

"Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He's none of that to me. He's a WWE Superstar. He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration for what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE ring," said Escobar. [H/T: Fightful Select]

Last Saturday night at Backlash, Bad Bunny picked up a massive victory over the former United States Champion amidst a deafening crowd response, after multiple interference from various superstars, including Escobar himself.

Santos Escobar has recently gained the respect of the WWE Universe after his face turn aligned with Rey Mysterio and playing a major role in the revival of the LWO.

The 39-year-old star may have some fresh opponents moving forward as the draft has officially split his faction from the Judgment Day, who are now exclusively part of the red brand.

