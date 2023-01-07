"I would turn Roman" - WWE veteran says current champion could go after a babyface Roman Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in WWE. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has suggested a potential face turn for The Bloodline leader.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell picked the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther as his favorite to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. He would also prefer The Ring General to go after a face Tribal Chief, considering that both the superstars are heels on the blue brand.

"Who I would like to win the Royal Rumble would be Gunther. That's who I like, but that would place Roman Reigns vs. Gunther, you don't want that. I would turn Roman." said Mantell.

Mantell further explained that WWE could build up Gunther's momentum, and then the two stars could then engage in heated interactions.

"Yeah, but if you got Gunther hot and then he did something to Roman, then you got business. I mean, big business. I think they would beat the living crap out of each other." added Mantell. [35:25-36:12]

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event

Roman Reigns' next big match will be against arch-rival Kevin Owens. The two men will lock horns at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Owens has been feuding with Reigns and The Bloodline for weeks. His long-term friend and Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, has also become a vital part of the storyline.

On this week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief verbally took his frustrations out on Zayn after the two men lost to Owens and John Cena on last week's SmackDown. However, during the final few minutes of the show, Reigns apologized to The Honorary Uce.

He also booked Zayn in a singles match with Owens for next week's SmackDown, as things could get interesting in The Bloodline angle.

