Shawn Michaels never envisioned the character he would become in WWE until it happened.

While Michaels originally joined the company as one half of The Rockers with Marty Jannetty, he would eventually turn on his longtime partner and become The Heartbreak Kid. The gimmick launched him to fame and is the one that most of the WWE Universe knows him for today.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest on the Games with Names Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his "Sexy Boy" entrance theme and the gimmick that came along with it, Michaels admitted he never saw himself as that character until it materialized on WWE programming.

“Look, when I was going through this process of that song and my character and everything else, in the theater in your mind, you picture yourself maybe being a bit more, I don’t know, manly and I figured it would be like, I don’t know, more rougher, tougher a**-kicking type guy," Shawn Michaels said. "But then all of a sudden, I turned into this dude wearing a**-less chaps and shaking my a** and dancing and half strip-teasing and stuff like that. But the more I did it, the more natural, just the better it felt. I could just really unleash and sort of become whatever it is I wanted." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Shawn Michaels eventually got comfortable with the song and character he presented on WWE programming

While Shawn Michaels never imagined himself as The Heartbreak Kid, it's a gimmick that ended up being perfect for him.

Michaels admitted that the more he went out there with Sherri and performed this character, the more comfortable he became with it, to the point where he and his character were almost identical.

“But I never imagined it that way. Same with the music. It just got to where it ended up just being perfect for me, but it wasn’t my idea by any stretch," Shawn Michaels continued. "It was just something that sort of happened and that I morphed into with the music and with the gear. The more I went out there, the more I sent out there with Sherri, the more comfortable I got with it. It just [got] to where me and the character were damn near identical.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

