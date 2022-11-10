“I have two wins against him” - Former WWE Champion wants to face Brock Lesnar for the third time

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared wrestlers inside the squared circle. However, Bobby Lashley does not mind facing off against the Beast Incarnate for the third time.

The duo have previously locked horns on two occasions. While Roman Reigns aided Lashley to a victory at Royal Rumble, The All Mighty was on the losing end at Crown Jewel. Lashley, however, continued to attack Lesnar after their match in Saudi Arabia, potentially planting the seeds for a third match between the pair.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley stated that he and Brock Lesnar are currently tied at one victory each and therefore need a rubber match to culminate the feud.

"Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time and I think the wins and losses, that is important. The way I look at it, I have one and he has one [victory]. So in a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one [Crown Jewel] and then said that I had 2-0 and sent him on his way," said Lashley.

The former WWE Champion continued and said he has two wins against Lesnar:

"You never know when Brock is gonna come back, so right now it's even, it's 50-50. How I look at it is I pinned him once and I beat him up the second time. So as far as I'm concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as records, we're 1-1. So I guess that trilogy is something that we need to have." [From 49:19 to 49:56]

Bobby Lashley says he is going to continue beating WWE stars to send a message to Brock Lesnar

The All Mighty displayed a new side of himself on RAW this week as he laid out Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory in one night.

Lashley stated on The Bump that he's waiting for Brock Lesnar to return and is going to continue beating down other stars in the meantime:

"Until Brock decides to come out of his little hiding spot or wherever he lives or whatever, we can have that third match. But from now until then, I'm just going to keep beating people up and sending little statements and messages out to him, letting him know that when he comes back it's going to be a different character. He's going to get what he got at Crown Jewel and probably worse." [From 50:09 to 50:31]

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since Crown Jewel. However, according to a recent report, the Beast Incarnate will most likely lock horns with Lashley for the third time and could soon return to set up the match.

