"I don't understand that logic" - WWE veteran points out biggest issue with RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his reservations about RAW's upcoming 30th-anniversary show, saying WWE was simply aiming to pop a rating.

One of the most anticipated episodes of the Monday night show in recent memory, RAW XXX promises to deliver many doses of nostalgia for fans. Legends like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and more are scheduled to appear at the event.

Even the current crop of talents would also be heavily featured, with as many as two title matches lined up for the night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed WWE's approach to such special anniversary shows. He explained that the promotion was merely attempting to pop a big rating for RAW.

The wrestling veteran added that even if the show gets a viewership boost, it'll nosedive the following week and get back to where it usually hovers at.

"You know what I don't understand. This really bothers me. I would have never ever ever done that when I was writing. They are looking at a special show completely different from how I look at a special show like this. They are looking at popping a number. Bro, what difference does it make if you pop a number that night and get back right where you were the following week? I don't understand that logic," said Vince Russo.

Russo also disclosed that when he was in charge of creative duties, he focussed on hooking the viewers so that they even tuned into the following week's episode.

"My whole thing was when we knew we were gonna do a big show, the idea was, you need to put together a great show from start to finish so that people who watch the anniversary show, you'll hook them to come back next. And the week after that and the week after that," added Russo. (2:40 - 3:38)

Vince Russo is not optimistic about WWE RAW XXX

Furthermore, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE's current idea for a special show was to have a bunch of legends appear in backstage skits. He argued how they need to book angles that get carried forward even to future episodes.

"But we have seen this so many times; they don't do that! They do all their backstage skits; there'll be an in-ring with DX, but nothing goes into the next week. The show is the same show, they are not shooting a big angle, and the following week they are right back. I don't understand that philosophy, Chris." (3:38 - 4:04)

It remains to be seen if WWE sticks to its pattern or goes out of its way to deliver something unexpected for the fans at RAW XXX.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on what WWE needs to do at RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

