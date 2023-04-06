"I understand that" – RAW star accepts WWE bosses don't view him as a top guy

The WWE RAW roster contains a mix of youth and experience, from Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio to Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Another veteran superstar, Dolph Ziggler, recently gave his brutally honest thoughts on his own position in the company.

Ziggler joined WWE in 2004. The 42-year-old has won several titles over the last 19 years, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the Intercontinental Championship six times. However, many believe he has been underused for large stages of his career.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ziggler accepted that he will never be considered a top star in WWE:

"I feel I was never in their conversation to be their guy. I understand that. But I go every day I can try and whittle them down, and maybe in five years, they'll go, 'Hey, we got to let this guy go over.' Or, 'Hey, in five years, this guy is ready. I know he's not our top guy. But when this guy has knee surgery, he can slide right in there,' and I go, 'That'll be my chance,' so just always be ready for that."

Although Ziggler is widely viewed as one of WWE's most talented superstars, he did not appear on the WrestleMania 39 card last weekend. His only singles match at WWE's biggest event of the year came in 2020 when he lost to Otis at WrestleMania 36.

When Dolph Ziggler suddenly became a WWE world title challenger

In June 2012, Alberto Del Rio suffered a concussion ahead of his scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match against Sheamus at No Way Out. As the Mexican was unable to compete, Dolph Ziggler suddenly received an opportunity as a world title contender.

Ziggler recalled how he did not expect to be reinserted into a World Heavyweight Championship storyline at short notice:

"I'm basically wrestling on Superstars or getting beat by somebody in a couple of minutes. Sheamus is World Heavyweight Champion and crushing everybody, and I don't really talk on the show, anything. I get, who is it? Del Rio or [The Great] Khali? Somebody gets taken out. And they go 'You're gonna wrestle him [Sheamus],' and we get one-week build."

Sheamus defeated Ziggler in an entertaining contest that drew rave reviews from fans. Despite losing, The Showoff gained momentum from the match and went on to win the 2012 Money in the Bank contract a month later.

