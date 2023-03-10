"I do have unfinished business" - Rising WWE Superstar talks about possibly facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40

WWE is truly going global as several premium live events have taken place outside of the United States under the new regime. WrestleMania 39 is around the corner, and Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against Asuka. Recently, Rhea Ripley spoke about possibly facing The EST at 'Mania 40.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to the Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans believed that the Nightmare would pick Bianca Belair, but she went back to settle some unfinished business against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the Eradicator was asked about Bianca Belair and the unfinished business the two superstars have on the red brand. The 26-year-old star answered the question and mentioned how she would possibly like to face The EST at WrestleMania 40.

"I mean, possibly. The decision behind Bianca [Belair] and Charlotte [Flair] was very difficult. I definitely had to sit down and have a long hard think about my decision. Yes, I do have unfinished business from Bianca. I was the number one contender until I got injured," said Ripley. [From 17:05 to 17:35]

Last year, Rhea Ripley was set to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2022, but she had to drop out of the match as she was not medically cleared to compete.

Rhea Ripley believes she and Bianca Belair will run the women's division in WWE in the coming years

Amongst the developmental talent that made their way to the main roster, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have shinned the most on separate brands and won championships in the company under the old regime.

The company is slowly transitioning away from the Four Horsewomen and creating new starts for the women's division. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the Eradicator stated that believes she and The EST will run the division in the future:

"I think Bianca and I, our feud and us going head-to-head is something that is going to be happening for years to come. I think we've got loads of years behind us and we're going to run the women's division in WWE. So, I think that my choice to choose Charlotte was mainly because of revenge." [From 17:45 to 18:07]

It will be interesting to see which set of superstars will walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the champion of their respective brands.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

