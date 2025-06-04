"I was upset" - Liv Morgan blames 3-time WWE champion for major loss on RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan suffered a massive defeat upon her return to RAW last week. She has now attributed her loss to a three-time WWE champion.

The former WWE Women's World Champion collided with Kairi Sane in a singles match on the May 26, 2025, edition of the red brand's show. In the bout's final moments, Roxanne Perez interfered and tried to help The Judgment Day star. At the same time, Raquel Rodriguez distracted the referee, and moments later, got into an argument with the former NXT Women's Champion at ringside. This chaotic sequence allowed Sane to secure the victory over Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, The Miracle Kid stated that two-time NXT Women's Champion and one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez was responsible for her defeat on RAW against Kairi Sane. Liv Morgan was initially upset with Raquel Rodriguez for letting Perez get involved in the bout. However, after reviewing the footage, the 30-year-old star understood that Rodriguez's actions were in her best interest.

"I got a chance to review the footage, and it was a lot of heat of the moment. But it wasn't Raquel's fault. Yes, I was upset; I was upset at her for letting Roxanne get involved, but that's really, like, a Roxanne thing and not a Raquel thing. She did her best to try to mitigate it. I wasn't able to see it clearly, but after reviewing the footage, I got to see that my sister was trying to be there for me," Morgan said. [From 29:04 to 29:26]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Liv Morgan leaves the RAW Recap podcast to join male WWE Superstar in the shower

The co-host of RAW Recap, Sam Roberts, asked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez why Dominik Mysterio did not join them on the podcast. The Miracle Kid then revealed that "Dirty" Dom was in the shower.

In a scandalous turn, Liv Morgan abruptly ended the interview with Roberts and Megan Morant. She then proactively declared that she was leaving to join the WWE Intercontinental Champion in the shower.

"Dominik? Is he still in the shower? Dominik's such, like, a hygienic man; he washes his hair with shampoo every day. I think I heard the shower water. I'll be right there [in the shower]. Oh, then I'm going to go join him. [sic] Raquel's not gonna go; I am going to go join him!" [38:19-38:41]

Morgan failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Monday. It will be exciting to see what's next for The Judgment Day star.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the RAW Recap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

