[WATCH] To join Dominik Mysterio in the shower, Liv Morgan abruptly leaves major WWE interview after RAW

After being crowned WWE's hottest couple at a recent Netflix event, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio certainly lived up to the title following this week's RAW. In a scandalous turn, the current Women's Tag Team Champion abruptly departed an interview to accompany the Intercontinental Champion in the shower.

The Miracle Kid returned at last week's edition of WWE RAW and caught Dirty Dom in a compromising situation. The Latino Cheat was seen accepting chicken nuggets and receiving a massage from Roxanne Perez, who had been introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor. The encounter immediately sparked speculation about a potential breakup between the on-screen couple.

That being said, at the Netflix TUDUM event on May 31, 2025, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio briefly locked lips for the Love is Blind kiss cam. Following this, it appears that their on-screen romantic storyline has kicked up a notch, showcasing a newfound level of intimacy.

During an appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, Liv Morgan revealed to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant that Dominik Mysterio was still in the shower, and that she was leaving the interview to join him. The former Women's World Champion also specified that Raquel Rodriguez would not be joining them.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"Dominik? Is he still in the shower? Dominik's such like a hygienic man, he washes his hair with shampoo every day. I think I heard the shower water. I'll be right there [in the shower]. Oh, then I'm going to go join him. [sic] Raquel's not gonna go, I am going to go join him!" [From 38:19 to 38:41]

You can watch the hilariously scandalous moment in the video below:

Liv Morgan opens up about the kiss with WWE star Dominik Mysterio at the Netflix event

In the same episode of RAW Recap, The Judgment Day star reflected on her impromptu segment with Dirty Dom. The former WWE Women's World Champion claimed that her kiss cam moment with Dominik Mysterio was the most memorable segment of the Netflix TUDUM event.

Liv Morgan added:

"We are the greatest, the hottest, and the most iconic; we're the most charismatic and the most controversial; we're the most talked about. We're the greatest couple of all time. So, I was a little bit surprised, but I wasn't surprised because obviously you guys want us in your Kiss Cam. It was the hottest segment of the show... This is our private time, and I gave you a little sneak peek, and you're not going to get the whole thing."

It will be exciting to see how WWE unfolds the romantic storyline drama between Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan, especially with Roxanne Perez now part of the equation.

