[WATCH] Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio share their first kiss outside WWE

Love is in the air whenever Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are together. WWE's power couple recently broke the internet once again.

Several WWE Superstars graced fans with their presence last night at Netflix Tudum. Viewers were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix titles at the event.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio hogged the spotlight when they ended up on the Love is Blind kiss cam. The two locked lips for a brief moment, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The host, Vanessa Lachey, was hoping to see some intimacy, but the on-screen couple kept it PG.

You can check out their viral kiss cam moment below.

This marked the first time the duo shared a kiss outside of WWE TV. Nevertheless, Liv Morgan faces an uphill battle on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before Money in the Bank. She will lock horns with Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in the final Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

The winner will secure the sixth and final spot, joining top names like Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss in the ladder match on June 7. Will The Miracle Kid return to winning ways after losing to Kairi Sane last week? Only time will tell.

