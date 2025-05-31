Liv Morgan reacts after huge WWE announcement

WWE made a massive announcement regarding Liv Morgan on the latest edition of SmackDown. The star has since shared her reaction on social media with a two-word message.

Ad

After a month-long absence from WWE due to her filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, The Miracle Kid returned to weekly programming on this week's RAW. She immediately caught Dominik Mysterio receiving a shoulder massage from Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day clubhouse. Later that night, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion lost a singles match to Kairi Sane, a defeat that she attributed to Perez and Raquel Rodriguez arguing at ringside.

Ad

Trending

To date, Naomi, Giulia, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez are the confirmed participants in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Additionally, the company announced on SmackDown that Liv Morgan would be in action on the upcoming RAW. She is set to battle Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

Taking to Instagram, the former Women's World Champion shared her reaction after being announced for the MITB qualifying match with a two-word message.

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"Watch Me 🤑💰💵💸," she wrote.

Check out Liv Morgan's IG post below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran says Liv Morgan may ally with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Finn Balor has brought Roxanne Perez into the fold to create tension between Morgan and ''Dirty'' Dom. If The Miracle Kid were to qualify for the six-woman gimmick match, she would be competing against The Prodigy, who has already secured her spot in the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter proposed a storyline that would see Liv Morgan turn babyface. The legendary journalist added that the 30-year-old star could leave The Judgment Day and join forces with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

"What if Liv Morgan goes babyface and Damian Priest becomes an ally of hers?" he said.

It will be exciting to see if Liv Morgan punches her ticket to Money in the Bank by defeating Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Match this coming Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More