Liv Morgan reveals how Dominik Mysterio's wife feels about their WWE romance

Dominik Mysterio has been involved in a WWE relationship with Liv Morgan since August 2024 despite having a wife in real life. In a recent interview, Morgan addressed how her on-screen boyfriend's wife Marie Juliette feels about the storyline.

Mysterio married Marie Juliette in March 2024 after dating for over a decade. A month later, Morgan's WWE character began pursuing the RAW star as part of a storyline with Rhea Ripley. The angle led to an on-screen romance, with Morgan and Mysterio kissing several times on television.

Discussing the storyline on the Pod Meets World podcast, Morgan confirmed Marie Juliette has no problem with her and Mysterio's partnership:

"Dominik is actually married and he has a beautiful, strong, secure wife that, you know, is okay with him going off to work every week and us having this little on-screen rendezvous."

Mysterio discussed his romance storylines on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2024. He said Marie Juliette did not mind when Rhea Ripley licked his face on television.

Why Liv Morgan admires Dominik Mysterio's wife

Later in the Pod Meets World interview, Liv Morgan confirmed she is single and said she has focused on wrestling in recent years rather than dating.

The 30-year-old added that she could date someone again if she finds a partner as understanding as Dominik Mysterio's wife:

"If I happen to be so lucky to find someone that is just as strong and confident, we'll see, but I feel like also the last couple of years I've been really honed into my work, and I kind of didn't give space for dating," Morgan continued. "I really just wanted to give my all into wrestling and what I do and give myself the opportunity to see how great I could become when it's just my focus."

Morgan previously dated former WWE star Enzo Amore and current Wyatt Sicks member Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy. On February 1, she will compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match for the eighth year in a row.

