Liv Morgan reveals her real-life relationship status

Liv Morgan has been involved in a WWE romance storyline with Dominik Mysterio since April 2024. In a recent interview, the former Women's World Champion addressed speculation about her real-life relationship status.

Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, dated former WWE star Enzo Amore earlier in her career. It was also widely reported in 2022 that she was in a relationship with fellow wrestler Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy.

During an appearance on Pod Meets World, Morgan confirmed she is single. The 30-year-old also admitted she might struggle to find love due to her on-screen partnership with Mysterio:

"I'm sure it would take a certain man to be okay with, one, my job, but two, what that all entails right now with having an on-screen boyfriend," Morgan said. "We work pretty intimately, so I can imagine it would take a really strong, secure man."

Morgan has been one of WWE's most prominent stars over the last year. On February 1, she will compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match for the eighth consecutive year.

WWE star Liv Morgan addresses whether she wants to date

In the same interview, Liv Morgan said she has prioritized her professional life over her personal life over the last couple of years.

The Women's Crown Jewel Champion added that she is open to the idea of dating again if the right person comes along:

"I'm a little bit more open nowadays, but still I'm happy with where my energy and time is allocated right now," Morgan continued.

On January 24, Morgan teamed up with Candice LeRae and Nia Jax to defeat Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley on SmackDown. In her next match, the Judgment Day member will join forces with Raquel Rodriguez against Belair and Naomi on the January 27 episode of RAW.

