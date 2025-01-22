Which current WWE star was Liv Morgan dating in real-life? It's not Dominik Mysterio!

For months, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been portrayed as a romantic couple on WWE TV. They joined forces at SummerSlam 2024 when Dirty Dom betrayed his then-onscreen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, helped Morgan retain her title, and kissed the latter in front of the fans in Cleveland Browns Stadium and millions watching at home.

The couple has experienced tremendous success and cemented their names among the top attractions in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Morgan recently lost her title to Rhea Ripley at RAW’s debut on Netflix. Despite major setbacks, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio remain together, continuing their romantic angle on the red brand.

Although fans love the chemistry between Morgan and Mysterio, many know they are not dating in real life and are just playing characters on television. Dominik is happily married to his childhood girlfriend, Marie Juliette. While Liv Morgan is single right now, according to some rumors, she was dating WWE star Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas).

In 2022, whispers all over the internet claimed that Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were romantically involved. Although they never publicly accepted their relationship, the news kept making rounds on social media, and they were spotted together multiple times. Additionally, in 2023, in an interview, Ric Flair unintentionally revealed that Morgan and Dallas were dating while talking about Bo on the podcast.

However, it was reported that they were no longer together. In an interview last year before her bout against Becky Lynch, Liv declared that she was single while speaking on Open Thoughts.

Dominik Mysterio is preparing the perfect game plan for Liv Morgan on RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw a segment between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day clubhouse, where Dirty Dom helped Chad Gable by handing him a paper solving his “Luchador problem."

However, Liv took a shot at Dominik Mysterio sarcastically during the promo when she stated that although Dirty Dom always has a plan, his game plan didn’t work during her championship bout against Rhea Ripley on January 6.

The former NXT North American Champion responded that he thought Liv wasn’t upset with him. In response, The Miracle Kid said she was not, and the 27-year-old star said he had something in mind for her, and they left the locker room together, leaving fans in suspense.

It will be interesting to see what game plan Dominik Mysterio devises to get Morgan back on top on Monday Night RAW.

