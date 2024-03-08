Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas spotted together in rare sighting [PHOTO]

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were spotted together in a picture shared by Sonya Deville on her Instagram story.

Morgan and Bo Dallas are in a relationship, as per WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The couple always makes it a point to keep their relationship private and away from the public eye.

Sonya Deville, who recently got married to her partner Toni Cassano, shared a heartfelt picture from her wedding. Deville heaped big praise on Bianca Belair in her Instagram story. Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas can be seen together in the background.

Check out the tweet below:

What exactly did Ric Flair say about Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas?

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair confirmed that Liv was with Bo Dallas but wasn't sure if the two were married. Here's his full comment:

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said.

Morgan is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW. She recently competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. Unfortunately, she failed to survive the unforgiving structure, and Becky Lynch ended up winning the match.

Morgan's fans were hoping to see her win it all and head over to WrestleMania XL to compete for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title.

Drop your thoughts on Liv and Bo's rare sighting together!

