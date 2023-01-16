"I'm proud of her" – Former WWE star discusses his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan deserves everything she has achieved so far in her WWE career, according to Enzo Amore.

Amore, a WWE Superstar between 2012 and 2018, began dating Morgan before she became a wrestler in 2014. He also managed the current SmackDown Superstar when they worked together at a Hooters restaurant in New Jersey.

On the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Amore gave his thoughts on Morgan's recent WWE success:

"I hope that she pinches herself and knows that she did it. I'm proud of her. I'm happy for her. No ill will, vice versa. She's a good human and she deserves it. I just think there's a few things in life when you enter that world that hopefully you get. You get a WrestleMania and you get a title around your waist and you get to feel those things, and she's done those things, so good for her." [3:02 – 3:29]

Amore previously said that Morgan's life story is worthy of being told in a movie one day.

Liv Morgan's WWE accomplishments so far

The most notable moment of Liv Morgan's career took place at Money in the Bank in 2022. After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, she successfully cashed in the contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The former Riott Squad member held the title for 97 days before losing it back to Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

Liv Morgan has appeared at five WrestleManias since making her main roster debut in 2017. So far, the 28-year-old's only victory at the annual event came in 2020 when she defeated Natalya at WrestleMania 36.

In her most recent televised WWE match, Morgan lost to Raquel Rodriguez in a five-minute contest on last week's SmackDown.

