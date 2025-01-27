Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 27, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is one that many fans shouldn't miss out on. It will be the final show from the Monday brand before the long-awaited Royal Rumble event, the fallout of the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, and features several exciting matches and appearances.

The January 27, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and has a capacity of up to 21,000.

Several shows from WWE, such as RAW, SmackDown, ECW, Main Event, and more, took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of many Premium Live Events like the 2010 Royal Rumble, 2012 Hell in a Cell, 2015 Survivor Series, and the 2024 Bad Blood.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $40 to $760, while two tickets cost $40 to $480.

What to know for the final RAW episode before the 2025 Royal Rumble?

As of this writing, three matches are set for tonight's episode, with one of them being for the gold, along with a couple of appearances from major stars.

The War Raiders will face The Judgment Day again tonight against The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Championship. Erik and Ivar will defend the title against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh due to Finn Balor's absence.

Another duo from The Judgment Day in action tonight are Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. In a non-title match, the duo will go against Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Expand Tweet

No love lost is between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, who last fought on the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE RAW with the latter winning. Tonight, it will be interesting to see if the results will remain the same or if Zayn will exact his revenge.

A couple of stars are also advertised to appear tonight. Cody Rhodes will appear ahead of his major Undisputed Championship ladder match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Logan Paul will step inside a WWE ring again since the 2024 SummerSlam where he lost the United States Championship against LA Knight.

On WWE RAW's Netflix debut, Roman Reigns told Paul Heyman backstage that he will have a Tribal Combat victory celebration on tonight's episode after defeating Solo Sikoa to become the only Tribal Chief. However, there has been no mention of his appearance for the upcoming show. It remains to be seen if The Head of the Table will appear tonight.

