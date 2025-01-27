Seth Rollins to snap and turn heel, major streak to finally end? - 4 finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight on Netflix. The show moved to the streaming platform at the beginning of the month and has become a major hit. Part of that success comes thanks to huge matches being booked.

For example, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa were booked for the first week. Another major match Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment put together was a WrestleMania rematch between The Visionary and Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath is set for another big match on RAW on Netflix. This week, he'll be going one-on-one with The Underdog From The Underground Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion and McIntyre have had issues for a long time, so the bout makes sense.

This article will take a look at a handful of different ways the upcoming bout could potentially conclude. This includes a shocking heel turn ending the bout in chaos, a surprise appearance from a SmackDown star, and more. How could the match between Drew and Sami end?

Below are four finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW.

#4. Drew McIntyre could cheat to win

Drew McIntyre is a major star. He is a multi-time WWE Champion who has also managed to hold the Intercontinental Title, World Heavyweight Championship, and even the NXT Championship in the past.

While McIntyre has accomplished a lot, and in theory, doesn't need to cheat to win matches, he's not above doing whatever it takes to win. The use of excessive force, cheap shots, or even weapons are all options when it comes to the former WWE Champion.

Sami Zayn will give Drew quite a fight, so there is a chance McIntyre will cheat to win their bout. If Sami is giving too much for Drew to handle, an eye poke or low blow behind the referee's back and a Claymore could spell the end for Zayn.

#3. Sami Zayn could finally break the losing streak on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn is also quite accomplished in WWE. He has held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, tag team gold, and the NXT Title. He has also been in the main event of WrestleMania.

For as good as Sami Zayn is, his luck has been bad with Drew McIntyre in WWE. The two have had 11 one-on-one matches across RAW, SmackDown, and Saturday Night's Main Event since 2021. In those four years, Sami has won a grand total of zero of the bouts.

Sami has a brutal losing streak against Drew, but that could end on Monday Night RAW. If he pushes through the beating and manages to eventually deliver a Helluva Kick to Drew's jaw, Zayn could finally get a pinfall victory and end the streak once and for all.

#2. Kevin Owens could surprisingly help Sami win

Kevin Owens is one of the top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, he is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, which should be a huge match in front of a massive audience.

Recently, Owens made a surprise appearance on RAW and confronted Sami Zayn. The two have a long history together, but Sami was clearly worried his long-time friend was going to attack him, thanks to his alliance with Roman Reigns. Kevin didn't do that, however, instead hinting the two should help each other win at the Royal Rumble.

In order to "prove" that Sami should help The Prizefighter, Owens might show up on RAW and help Sami win. He could nail Drew with the Winged-Eagle WWE Championship behind the referee's back and allow Zayn to get a tainted win. This could make Sami happy, but it could also frustrate him. It would be intriguing either way.

#1. Seth Rollins could turn heel and brutally attack both men

Seth Rollins is at a low point right now in WWE. He had big plans for 2025. His first plan was to defeat CM Punk on the Monday Night RAW Netflix premiere and then win the Men's Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, he lost to Punk and now his goal in the Royal Rumble match seems to be mostly to make sure CM Punk doesn't win. Seth has been showing a lot of frustration over his position in WWE and even has lashed out verbally at Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre on several occasions.

On RAW, a bitter and frustrated Rollins could officially turn heel by interrupting the match and attacking both men. If he beats down and bloodies Drew, but also Sami, it would show the world he means business. The Visionary destroying The Underdog From The Underground and causing a no-contest ruling would be extremely intense, but memorable.

