Liv Morgan addresses impromptu kiss with Dominik Mysterio at Netflix Tudum

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio made headlines outside WWE when they appeared together for Netflix Tudum 2025. Recently, the former Women's World Champion addressed the impromptu kiss segment with Daddy Dom at the event.

Recently, WWE Superstars graced the Netflix event with their presence as top names attended Tudum 2025. During the event, a Kiss Cam took place, and Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio kissed on camera for the first time since they started their on-screen relationship at SummerSlam 2024.

Speaking on RAW Recap, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions addressed the impromptu segment from Tudum 2025. Morgan spoke highly of herself and Dominik Mysterio as a couple at the event and stated she gave a little sneak peek of their private time when the impromptu kiss segment took place.

Trending

"We are the greatest, the hottest, and the most iconic; we're the most charismatic and the most controversial; we're the most talked about. We're the greatest couple of all time. So, I was a little bit surprised, but I wasn't surprised because obviously you guys want us in your Kiss Cam. It was the hottest segment of the show... This is our private time, and I gave you a little sneak peek, and you're not going to get the whole thing," Morgan said. (From 30:57 to 31:30)

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio subtly bid farewell to popular star on WWE RAW

Earlier this week, R-Truth announced his release on X, and it shocked the industry. However, Truth wasn't the only name. Carlito also announced that his contract won't be renewed in the coming weeks, and he will be gone from the Stamford-based promotion.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day felt different as Carlito was nowhere to be seen, and the clubhouse felt empty without him and the PS5. In the same segment, Dominik Mysterio was seen wearing his former stablemate's merch.

Expand Tweet

Later, Liv Morgan gave The Caribbean Cool a subtle farewell as her boot had Carlito's name on it. While she failed to punch her ticket to Money in the Bank, the power couple gave a subtle farewell to their former stablemate on the red brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More