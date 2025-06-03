Liv Morgan quietly pays tribute to Carlito on WWE RAW

Carlito's time in WWE is just about to end as he recently announced that the global juggernaut had chosen not to renew his contract. As expected, this led to a flurry of messages of support for him. Now, his Judgment Day stablemate Liv Morgan has gone one step ahead and paid him tribute during her match on WWE RAW.

The Puerto Rican Superstar was one of the most entertaining performers on Monday Nights, with his appearances alongside Judgment Day backstage often being the highlight of the episodes. Though he wrestled only occasionally on TV, Carlito made the most of his limited airtime. Going by his recent announcement, it's safe to say we have already seen the last of him in WWE for now.

That said, Liv Morgan made sure to pay him a quiet tribute to Carlito during her Triple Threat match on this week's RAW. A picture of Morgan wearing a boot with "Carlito" imprinted on it is circulating on the internet.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Besides the tribute, Morgan had a forgettable night on RAW as she failed to qualify for the 2025 MITB ladder match. The red brand's newest star, Stephanie Vaquer, emerged victorious in the three-way match after pinning Ivy Nille.

