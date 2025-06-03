A Judgment Day member was missing from WWE RAW tonight, after his departure was announced, and Dominik Mysterio has bid farewell subtly. The star was nowhere to be seen, but there were tributes on the air.

The Judgment Day was seen backstage in the clubhouse, where Liv Morgan decided to confront Finn Balor about Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio. However, one thing was missing from the segment, and that was the fact that Carlito was not on the show. The star revealed yesterday that his contract with WWE was coming to an end and would not be renewed. He revealed that there were two more weeks left on the contract.

During the segment with Judgment Day, Carlito was not present in the clubhouse. He was conspicuous through his absence in the segment, despite still being under contract. Also reacting to his absence was none other than Dominik Mysterio, as he decided to subtly pay tribute to the star. He wore a Carlito shirt for the segment as a way to bid farewell to the star and pay homage to him by subtly showing him love.

He was not the only star that was let go, as R-Truth's contract was also not renewed, and neither was Valhalla's. The latter has decided to retire and has received very emotional responses from other WWE stars as a result.

