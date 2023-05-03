"I've been in this 21 years now" - RAW star breaks character to speak about next career move

WWE RAW bagged a top star in the form of JD McDonagh during the 2023 Draft, with the real-life Jordan Devlin looking to make it big after an illustrious 21-year career.

McDonagh became a top name in NXT UK. He worked as a great heel and had some great matches with many top stars, making a name for himself in the process. After winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, JD gained massive popularity resulting in a 438-day reign. He moved to NXT in 2022 and became a big heel on the roster.

The 2023 WWE Draft saw him get drafted to the RAW brand. He is now looking to make a name for himself on the biggest stage of them all.

After competing in his final NXT match on the latest edition of the show, JD McDonagh spoke about his next career move in a WWE Digital Exclusive. He talked about pushing hard for over two decades to reach the level where he is today.

"That’s a wrap. It’s funny, like a dam breaking I suppose. You’re pushing and you’re pushing and you're pushing, and you feel something building for your whole life. I’ve been in this 21 years now. And at 15 or 16, I felt like I was spinning my wheels, I might never make it. But all of a sudden, things happen, it all just clicks. Coming here to NXT, getting to be in the ring every single week with the best young wrestlers in the world, bar none, it helped unlock something in me. It helped me finally get to the next level,” he said.

Speaking about the next chapter in his career, the RAW Superstar added that he will look to put in as much hard work as he needs to so that he can reach the top of the brand.

"I can’t wait. I can not wait for the next chapter. It feels I’ve been walking forever, and I’ve reached the mountain top. I’ve got to keep on pushing the goalposts back. I’m gonna ride this thing til the wheels fall off. I absolutely love this. I love NXT. I loved my time here, love testing myself, and now the next step, Monday Night RAW, Monday Night McDonagh," McDonagh added. [H/T Fightful]

WWE could build a big faction around JD McDonagh on RAW

The WWE creative team must have some plans in store for the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. One big plan that could really push him to the top could include him going after RAW’s premier faction.

Fans could see JD arrive on the main roster and quickly find some allies to take on The Judgment Day. For those who do not know, JD McDonagh is a former student of Finn Balor and could target him and his faction early in his main roster career.

The storyline could help keep Judgment Day busy for some time while giving McDonagh and some other stars a big push. It would be the perfect way for him to announce his arrival on the main roster and get into a rivalry with the former Universal Champion.

