"I've always looked up to Charlotte" - Top champion details sharing the ring with Charlotte Flair after her recent return (Exclusive)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair detailed her experience of sharing the ring with Charlotte Flair at RAW 30.

Belair and Flair are currently at the top of their respective divisions on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. During the latest edition of the red brand, the respective women's champions had a face-off in the ring as they heaped praise on each other for their in-ring abilities. The segment was interrupted by Sonya Deville, who was defeated by The EST in a quick bout.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Emily Mae on Sportskeeda Wrestling, The EST opened up about her RAW 30 experience. She praised The Queen, claiming to have always looked up to her.

"I'm so excited to be a part of RAW 30, you know, I put a 30 right there in my head to be like festive and celebrated and just to be a part of. And then to be able to get in the ring with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, I was excited for that because everybody knows that I've always looked up to Charlotte and she's an amazing, an amazing competitor. So, to share the ring with her and celebrate RAW 30 was everything," said Belair. [1:25-1:48]

Bianca Belair opened up about Charlotte Flair's return

During the same interview, Bianca Belair also opened up about Charlotte Flair's recent WWE return.

After being away for months, The Queen finally made her comeback on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022. She immediately defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Belair stated that she was a bit surprised by Flair's return and her immediate win. The RAW Women's Champion added was also a bit disappointed, considering she wouldn't be able to face The Queen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I was surprised and then she won the title and I was like, 'No, because I wanted to face you at WrestleMania and now I don't know if that's possible'. I was happy for her, add another title on her belt. She's the most decorated woman in WWE but selfishly, you know, I wanted to go against Charlotte at WrestleMania. That's a dream match of mine."

Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen whether she will walk into WrestleMania 39 as the champion.

