How previous appearances on the main roster prepared Rhea Ripley for her RAW call up

Rhea Ripley feels prepared for her main roster run on WWE RAW, thanks to her previous appearances on the main roster.

This week, Rhea Ripley sat down with The New York Post to discuss a variety of topics. When asked if her previous matches at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania helped prepare for her current position, she explained how they calmed overall stress levels.

"It’s definitely prepared me for this place. Just like stress-wise, I’ve always been a super stresshead. I want everything to be perfect. I’m sort of a perfectionist, so being able to be part of Survivor Series and going out there and being the captain and having all this responsibility and all this weight on my shoulders, and still conquering it and coming through to the end and being happy with what we’ve done, it definitely helped me for this. Especially the Royal Rumble, because I hadn’t wrestled in a couple weeks. That definitely put me back in the groove of everything."

Rhea Ripley wants to be a perfectionist in WWE

Rhea Ripley went onto say that she has always dealt with stress and anxiety, so previous appearances have helped make things easier from that standpoint.

"It’s gotten me ready for mostly the stress and anxiety ’cause it’s something that I’ve always had. It’s definitely even higher now because this place is so important to me. Wrestling is so important to me. I just want it to be the best possible show that I could put on. But yeah, it’s probably the stress and anxiety more than anything."

Are you happy to see Rhea Ripley as a main fixture on the WWE RAW roster? Do you think she will beat Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.