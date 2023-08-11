"I've been asking for a chance to prove myself" - Chad Gable comments on singles run in WWE (Exclusive)

RAW star Chad Gable recently spoke about possibly embarking on a solo run in WWE now that he has a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Title.

It's no secret that Gable is widely regarded among the most underrated in-ring workers on WWE's roster. After proving his mettle as a tag team specialist as part of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable has finally found himself in contention for singles gold. He recently earned the shot to challenge Gunther for his IC Title.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gable revealed that he had been clamoring for more chances as a singles wrestler. He added that now that opportunities were knocking on his door, he wanted to fully capitalize on them.

"Singles stuff, I had this great thing with Gunther on Monday. I want that to continue. I hold the victory over The Ring General. So I've been asking for a chance to prove myself as a singles guy for a long, long time, that I'm more than just a tag team guy. So this might finally be my chance to back that up," said Chad Gable. [3:36 - 4:00]

Chad Gable also wants Alpha Academy to win Tag Team Titles in WWE

While he has his sights set on capturing the Intercontinental Title, Chad Gable also wants to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Otis.

He also mentioned how the tag team division had been elevated to unforeseen levels after the titles were defended in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

"You saw the Tag Team titles main event WrestleMania this year. How important is that? How great is that? We have finally seen them elevated to a degree we've always wanted to see for such a long time. So that's done. As far as the future goes, the tag team championships, we need another run. We need another run as the Academy as the new version of the Academy that we are," said Chad Gable. [3:01 - 3:24]

It remains to be seen if WWE books a match pitting Alpha Academy against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after KO recovers from his injury.

Do you see Chad Gable dethroning Gunther as the IC Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

