"I've decided to retire" - Legendary wrestler makes sudden announcement

A veteran wrestler has revealed that he planned to retire for good in July 2026 after a successful three-decade career. In a recent announcement, Tiger Mask IV stated that his in-ring career is coming to an end soon.
The 54-year-old wrestler is one of the most beloved names on NJPW's roster today. Since his debut in 1995, he has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title an impressive six times. Besides the Japanese promotion, Tiger Mask IV has also competed several times for TNA in the USA. Despite his age, the popular star hasn't slowed down in his in-ring career and continues to perform regularly.
However, this will come to an end next July when he will bid goodbye to wrestling. The legendary star revealed that July 2026 would mark his 30 years playing the Tiger Mask IV character, making it the perfect time to step away into the sunset.
Check out his comments below:
"Next July, I’ve decided to retire. July is, you know, the 15th of July, the day I debuted. In terms of years, this year marks 30 years, and it’s the start of my 31st year. However, next July, after 30 years as Tiger Mask, I will retire."
Veteran wrestler and WWE referee Scott Armstrong is also retiring soon
Most fans may know Scott Armstrong for his role as a referee, as he worked for WWE from 2006 to 2022. The veteran performer was also a member of The Authority at one point, where he took orders from Triple H.
However, he was also an accomplished wrestler during his heyday and is now set to compete in his farewell match. It was recently announced that Scott Armstrong will step back into the ring for one last time at the upcoming DCW (Diamond Championship Wrestling) event, Pay the Piper 2, on July 12.
