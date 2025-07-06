Former Authority member from WWE bidding goodbye to wrestling after 40 years

A former Authority member and long-time WWE veteran is set to bring the curtain down on his wrestling career. Scott Armstrong will compete in his last-ever match this month.

The 64-year-old veteran has had a career spanning over four decades. Armstrong has found success both as a wrestler and a referee. He served as a referee for WWE from 2006 to 2022. During his time, he briefly did Triple H's dirty work and acted as a crooked referee for The Authority. Later on in his career, he transitioned into being a producer.

Scott Armstrong wrestled CM Punk in his only WWE match on an episode of SmackDown in 2009. Since then, he hasn't been very active in the ring, having worked only three matches in the last decade.

Recently, DCW (Diamond Championship Wrestling) announced on X (fka Twitter) that Scott Armstrong will compete in his final match at DCW: Pay the Piper 2 on July 12.

"💎 A LEGEND'S FINAL CHAPTER 💎DCW: Pay the Piper 2 LIVE on PPV on Saturday, July 12th! Join us as Scott Armstrong, a Gulf Coast icon, 40+ year veteran of professional wrestling, and proud member of the legendary Armstrong family, steps into the ring ONE LAST TIME."

Check out the tweet below:

Another WWE veteran has decided to hang up his wrestling boots

Scott Armstrong isn't the only wrestler wrapping up his career this month. The Hall of Famer Goldberg will wrestle the last match of his career on the same night as him.

Da Man will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The highly-anticipated match will take place in Atlanta, Goldberg's hometown.

Will the WCW icon be able to knock The Ring General off his perch and end his second reign with the title? Fans must stay tuned to find out how the last chapter of his career unfolds.

