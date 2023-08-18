'I've done nothing wrong' - Former WWE Superstar reflects on his damaged wrestling career

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed how a stigma attached to his brand, 'Control Your Narrative,' damaged his career.

Following his release by WWE in 2020, EC3 started his wrestling project named 'Control Your Narrative' alongside Braun Strowman. The project failed as the idea never really echoed with the wrestling community. Also, bad press and online banter didn't help the cause.

During a recent episode of Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, EC3 was asked about C.Y.N and whether the stigma attached to this brand hurt his career. He agreed to the statement but said he didn't need to do anything different.

"Yes [the stigma around Control Your Narrative damaged my career]… So having advocates in all walks of life within this industry that are afraid to speak, they also too don’t want to take residual backlash on something that’s not true and completely made up. That hurts and that strains relationships… I don’t need to try to do anything [to change it]."

He also believed that he did nothing wrong and said that any person who knew him would always vouch for him as a person and a talent:

"I’ve done nothing wrong. I apologized for nothing, I’ve done nothing wrong. I continue to live my life to the best of my personal ability by doing great things for other people and I think you have any conversation with anybody who interacts with me in this industry, they will know and say and vouch for my character as a man and a talent." [H/T POST Wrestling]

EC3 is set to face Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75 later this month.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes that C.Y.N. would have grown too quickly

Former WWE star EC3 said that 'Control Your Narrative' would have grown too rapidly and collapsed under its weight.

While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, he talked about the project and believed that with people like Strowman, it would cause issues as their infrastructure was unprepared for that capacity.

"When you have a high level, you know, former main eventer, former worlds champion, you have that pressure to do something immediately and the infrastructure, like I said, wasn’t prepared or ready. I think we would have grown too quickly and probably collapsed under our own weight if things went on as they did too," the former WWE star said. [h/t POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if C.Y.N. makes a comeback in the future.

What do you think of EC3's remarks regarding C.Y.N.? Let us know in the comments section below.