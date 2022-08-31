"I've every box checked"- WWE star Theory responds to potential improvements in his career

WWE Superstar Theory is currently working as a top heel on RAW, and he recently discussed potential improvements he could undergo in the future.

Vince McMahon named Theory the future face of WWE and received a huge push under the former Chairman. On the April 18th edition of RAW, Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the United States Championship. Later, he went on to win the Money in the Bank contract but lost his US title to Bobby Lashley on the same night.

During his latest interview with SHAK Wrestling, Theory was asked if he has identified any particular areas in which he needs improvement. The RAW Superstar said he always wanted this career and is confident in what he 'brings to the table.'

However, the 24-year-old feels that every aspect of his gimmick can grow and improve with time.

"I just think overall. I think everything. I will say I am pretty confident in what I bring to the table in every category because this is something that I have wanted my whole life. I've always made sure that I've every box checked, whether it's the look, it's the in-ring skills or the mic skills. But I do feel like, and everybody sees that, over time in most situations I've got to see my character in, it's caused my character's growth, I think," said Theory. [From 7:52 to 8:20]

You can watch the full interview below:

Theory reveals the biggest advice he follows to stay humble in WWE

The former United States Champion has enjoyed a lot of success in WWE despite his young age. He is now on track to beat Brock Lesnar for the record of the youngest superstar to win a world championship in the company's history.

He revealed that he never wants to lose the hunger to be better regardless of his achievements. Theory said that he loves the process and doesn't like to dwell on his accomplishments for a long time.

The 24-year-old believes every milestone he conquers would be meaningless if he forgets the drive that got him into the wrestling business.

Theory is currently involved in a feud with his former mentor Johnny Gargano. Both superstars worked together on NXT until Gargano exited the company and Theory was called back to the main roster. They have engaged in altercations over the last couple of weeks and are expected to engage in a big feud.

