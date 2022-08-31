"Doesn't matter if I lose the kid"- WWE Superstar Theory breaks character to share the biggest advice he follows

WWE Superstar Theory has managed to establish himself as an arrogant heel, but in reality, he has a piece of interesting advice that keeps him grounded.

Vince McMahon publicly handpicked Theory as the future of WWE. He quickly turned into one of the biggest heels on RAW and even got his hands on the United States Championship.

Theory then won the Money in the Bank Ladder match and currently poses a threat to the world title picture as he hopes to become the youngest superstar to hold the title in WWE history.

During his latest interview with SHAK Wrestling, Theory spoke about the best advice he follows while balancing his accomplishments with his efforts to grow as a performer.

Mr. Money in the Bank insists that he never wanted to lose the part of him that got him into the wrestling school in the first place. He said that none of his accomplishments would matter if he lost the hunger to do more.

"I've said this to everybody, and everybody that's a higher-up and means a lot to me, and it's cool to get that conversation going with them," noted Theory. "But to me, I always say that if I lose that 8-year-old kid, the kid that walked into a wrestling school on the first day, then I don't get anything. I don't have anything. It doesn't matter about the achievements, it doesn't matter about being the youngest this and youngest that. It doesn't matter about all the big moments. All that stuff doesn't matter if I lose the kid that got me here, that hungry mentality." [From 6:37 to 7:12]

He further talked about loving the process more than celebrating a milestone. Theory believes that his glorious WWE moments won't last long, but his efforts will always stay with him.

"I think that something that I am so blessed with is that I love the process. Like dude, that moment and that achievement and that celebration with everybody is so cool, but that means nothing. The real celebration and that real feeling of work is when I am alone, and I am putting in that work, and I am constantly pushing for the next thing. That moment is just for a second, but that process is forever if you want it," Theory added. [From 7:13 to 7:41]

You can watch his full interview below:

Theory set to feud with returning WWE Superstar

One of the biggest surprises from last week's RAW saw Johnny Gargano make a huge return to WWE. There have been speculations about Gargano's potential comeback to the company ever since Triple H took over as the Creative Head.

Unlike a few recent returns, WWE pulled off this return in secrecy. Gargano's promo on the red brand was interrupted by Theory. The two superstars were close during their time in NXT, and Theory practically worked under Gargano's mentorship.

However, this time, Theory believes that he is in a better position than his former mentor and believes that he is now superior in terms of his achievements. Their confrontation led to a couple of altercations in the span of two weeks.

Both superstars are expected to engage in a compelling feud on RAW after Clash at the Castle.

