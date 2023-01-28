"I've figured out the F5" - Rising WWE Superstar claims to have perfected Brock Lesnar's F5

Brock Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with inside both the squared circle and the octagon for over two decades. Last Monday, The Beast Incarnate made his presence felt on RAW XXX where he attacked Bobby Lashley. Recently, Austin Theory claimed that he has perfected Lesnar's finishing move the F5.

Last year, Lesnar feuded with Lashley for the WWE Championship and the pair faced each other on numerous occasions. However, The All Mighty got one over The Beast Incarnate when Lashley defeated Lesnar for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2022.

A few months later, Lesnar returned with a vengeance and cost Lashley his United States Championship. In November, The Beast Incarnate scored a victory over the All Mighty. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, United States Champion Austin Theory claimed that he has figured out and perfected Lesnar's finishing move:

"He's like somebody that just picks you up and F'5s you. I think I've figured out the F'5. If we take a look back, I've been F'5d a lot. I've taken the craziest F'5 off the Elimination Chamber. But think about this, this past Monday, I perfected the F'5 with a victory." (From 4:31 to 4:50)

It will be interesting to see if Theory faces Lesnar in a singles match in the near future.

Brock Lesnar once F5'd Austin Theory off an Elimination Chamber pod

Last year, Brock Lesnar was furious after he lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. However, the loss was controversial, as Roman Reigns assisted The All-Mighty.

Later, the company decided that Bobby Lashley would defend his newly won WWE Championship against Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar inside Elimination Chamber at the event.

However, The All Mighty never got to lay hands on The Beast Incarnate as he was taken out of the match before he could leave the pod. Lashley was declared unable to wrestle after Seth Rollins power-bombed Theory into his pod.

After Brock Lesnar was released, The Beast Incarnate decimated the competition until he was left in the ring with Theory. In the end, Lesnar hit A-Town with an F5 from the top of the pod inside the chamber to win.

Do you think Austin Theory will be a world champion in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes