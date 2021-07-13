"I've got friends there" - Buddy Murphy on where he might end up and his new ring name

Buddy Murphy was released from his WWE contract over a month ago, but he's already looking ahead toward his future when his 90-day non-compete clause expires at the end of August.

Buddy Murphy was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what he's going to do next. When asked where he might end up next, he brought up IMPACT Wrestling as a possible destination.

"I'm excited for the possibility," Buddy Murphy said. "I think I could do some great stuff in IMPACT, I've got friends there like Sami Callihan. I'm pretty sure I wrestled like 9 dark matches on NXT with Sami Callihan in a row. Ring of Honor, some of my guys and my friends from back home are with Ring of Honor. That excites me, being with some people that I used to ride the streets with in Australia. It's exciting but it's an unknown. I have just under 2 months left, so we'll see what comes."

Buddy Murphy plans for his new ring name to be a "big reveal"

When asked what his new ring name will be, Buddy Murphy confirms that he's thought about it but wants the reveal of his new name to happen in some kind of package. Perhaps we will see something along the lines of the Malakai Black video fans saw before his AEW Dynamite debut.

"I've thought about it," Buddy Murphy admits. "I'll probably release that later on as a big reveal, kind of like a package. I'm sure it's going to get people that agree with it and people that disagree with it. You're never going to win everyone and that's the thing. But I'll probably release it, we have a project that we're probably going to get to next week so I'm excited about that."

