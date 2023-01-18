"I've got plenty to say" - 38-year-old superstar sends a message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has made several foes in the company upon his sensational return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief has dominated the division and is currently feuding with Kevin Owens, who has a message for Reigns and his Bloodline.

It's been weeks since Roman Reigns ordered The Bloodline to attack Kevin Owens at every turn possible. The stable is frequently invading Monday Night RAW to get their hands on the Prizefighter. However, the former Universal Champion has been fighting back.

Last Monday, Jimmy, Jey, and Solo attacked Owens on WWE RAW, but he was ready for The Bloodline. Speaking on RAW Talk, the 38-year-old addressed the frequent attacks and has a special message for The Tribal Chief and the stable, which he will share on SmackDown:

"I'm not talking about The Bloodline, and Solo, and you know why? Because Friday night on SmackDown we have this contract signing. And I've got plenty to say about The Bloodline, about Sami Uso, but more specifically about Roman Reigns. And that's when I'll talk about it. Because for now, right now, I don't care about The Big Dog. (From 0:50 to 1:13)

It looks like Owens has planned something for the stable, including his best friend Sami Zayn, who hasn't appeared on the red brand for a while.

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the third time

In 2017, Kevin Owens was at the top of the food chain, as he was the second-ever Universal Champion in the company. The Anti-Christ of Pro Wrestling defended his title in a No Disqualification match against The Big Dog, which he won due to interference.

In 2020, Roman Reigns began feuding with Kevin Owens after he won the Universal Championship on SmackDown. In 2021, the two met each other again at Royal Rumble, but this time Reigns defeated Owens in a Last Man Standing match.

Last year, Kevin Owens returned to the blue brand to assist The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline. After being betrayed by Sami Zayn, Owens went after The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief.

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, the two superstars will be signing a dotted line for their third match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if their third showdown gets a stipulation.

