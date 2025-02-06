"I've got unfinished business" - LA Knight discusses possibly going back to TNA; reveals a goal he wants to accomplish 

LA Knight has commented on whether he would be interested in returning to TNA Wrestling. The promotion has a working relationship with WWE, and there have been multiple crossover appearances between the two companies.

The Megastar competed as Eli Drake while he was in TNA. He has held the TNA World Championship, King of the Mountain Championship, and the World Tag Team Championship. However, there's one title he never won during his time in the promotion.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, LA Knight said he has unfinished business in TNA. He mentioned that he never won the X-Division Title, the one belt that eluded him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

"Will I ever be going back over there, 'cause some people ask me that 'cause I have a history there. I don't know. Look, I've got unfinished business if you ask me, 'cause I've won three titles there. I could be a Grand Slam Champion if I took that X-Division Title. I don't know, but I don't see it in the cards. But you never know, never say never," said Knight. [7:07-7:22]

LA Knight recently heaped praise on Logan Paul

The Megastar spoke positively about his former rival Logan Paul during a recent interview. The two stars collided for the United States Championship at SummerSlam last year, and the SmackDown star emerged victorious.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, LA Knight spoke highly of The Maverick and praised him for his athleticism and in-ring work.

"I will give credit to Logan Paul. He's a hell of an athlete. He can do a whole lot of crazy things that I wouldn't even dare to. But, at the same time, he's able to find that aptitude and put it together," Knight said.

LA Knight ended up losing the US Title to Shinsuke Nakamura. It'll be interesting to see what he does next in WWE.

