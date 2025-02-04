LA Knight breaks character to praise major WWE rival

LA Knight had a rough night at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, but the Road to WrestleMania 41 has only begun. Recently, The Megastar broke character to praise former United States Champion Logan Paul.

LA Knight has been trying his best to get to the top of the men's division on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he's yet to reclaim the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura. The Megastar won his first title on the main roster at SummerSlam 2024 when he defeated The Maverick for the US Championship after a highly entertaining rivalry. However, he was eventually dethroned by The King of Strong Style at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Knight gave his honest opinion on celebrities performing inside the squared circle. During this conversation, Knight praised Bad Bunny for his efforts as a performer. The SmackDown Superstar also broke character to praise Logan Paul, stating that the YouTuber "can do a whole lot of crazy things" inside the ring that he ''wouldn't dare to."

"I will give credit to Logan Paul. He's a hell of an athlete. He can do a whole lot of crazy things that I wouldn't even dare to. But at the same time, he's able to find that aptitude and put it together," Knight said. [From 10:05 to 10:17]

LA Knight lost at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last month on SmackDown, LA Knight received a rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for The Megastar, the match ended in disqualification after Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked him.

Later, he spent a while feuding with the duo alongside Braun Strowman before announcing his entry into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. In 2023, The Megastar won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam. However, winning a Battle Royal doesn't guarantee a win in the iconic gimmick match.

During the Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday, LA Knight competed in the match for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old entered at the 29th spot. He eliminated Damian Priest before being thrown out of the ring by his former WWE rival, AJ Styles.

It'll be interesting to see what The Megastar does heading into WrestleMania 41.

