Seth Rollins' WrestleMania rivalry, feud with major champion? - 4 Directions for AJ Styles on WWE RAW

AJ Styles made his return to WWE this past Saturday. Fans were shocked yet excited when the buzzer rang, signaling The Phenomenal One's comeback in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

This was his comeback after suffering a foot injury last year. The audience loved seeing him back, and although AJ ultimately didn't win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he had a great showing and fans have been eager to see what comes next.

Naturally, it was assumed he would appear on SmackDown this week, but major news broke during Monday Night RAW. Adam Pearce revealed that just before the end of the Transfer Window, he managed to sign AJ to the red brand.

Trending

AJ Styles is now officially part of Monday Night RAW. Fans are buzzing, as there is so much to consider in terms of what his future might look like. This article will take a look at four directions for The Phenomenal One now that he has jumped shows and is part of RAW on Netflix.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Below are four directions for AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

#4. AJ Styles could feud with Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce was the one to announce that AJ Styles had signed with WWE Monday Night RAW. This makes sense since Adam is the General Manager of the red brand. However, he was quickly interrupted, not allowing Scrap Iron to bask in the glory of his new signing for too long.

Bron Breakker is the man who interrupted the segment. He stated he needed to have a conversation with Adam Pearce, but he also took a shot at Styles. Bron indicated that AJ should avoid him, hinting that pain could come his way.

This could be the seeds planted for a long-term story between the two men. AJ might help elevate Bron to the next level while they feud over the coveted Intercontinental Title. Who knows, Styles might show Breakker that the old dog still has some tricks up his sleeve that Bron isn't prepared for.

#3. He could compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Expand Tweet

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be taking place on Saturday, March 1. The show is Elimination Chamber Toronto, and as the name suggests, it will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The show will feature two Elimination Chamber Matches, one for the men and one for the women. The Women's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Liv Morgan and five other women. Meanwhile, the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will feature John Cena, CM Punk, and four other male stars.

AJ Styles could be the next WWE star added to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Whether through a qualifier or by being granted a spot, AJ would fit in well with the two legends already included. The three would absolutely put on a classic, depending on who else joins them.

#2. AJ Styles could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a stable currently on WWE RAW. The faction consists of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio. In the past, Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were also part of the group.

Currently, the stable is in a tough spot. JD McDonagh is sidelined due to an injury. Meanwhile, Finn Balor is constantly moaning and tearing down the rest of his teammates. To make matters worse, the WWE faction lacks any championship titles, which has been quite rare for the stable.

To fix this issue, AJ Styles could join The Judgment Day. He and Finn Balor have a long history as both friends and foes, plus AJ and Liv Morgan were united in the past. This would more than fill the void JD is leaving while also potentially providing the group with a fresh edge.

#1. He could feud with Seth Rollins and fight at WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE today. He is a multi-time world champion and has essentially been a key player since joining the main roster alongside The Shield well over a decade ago.

Currently, it isn't clear what direction Seth Rollins' career will take as he heads into WrestleMania. There is speculation he could be involved with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, but alternatively, he could miss the event altogether if he doesn't have a major opponent.

Enter AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One and Seth Rollins could have a banger if they were to clash at WWE WrestleMania, making it a high-profile bout for both men. If Seth won't be involved in a Punk vs. Reigns match, AJ vs. Seth could be the ideal direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback