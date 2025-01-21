"I've had a great career" - Sami Zayn makes a heartbreaking statement on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn had something heartbreaking to say on WWE RAW. He has now declared his intentions.

Sami Zayn came very close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship when he feuded with Gunther, but in the end, he didn't win. Now, he's made an emotional statement on RAW.

The star said that he had a great career and a great life. He went on to point out that after such a career, he didn't really feel like he needed the World Championship to complete himself or his career. He would be happy with what he had done either way.

"I've had a great life, okay? I've had a great career. I don't feel like I need the World Championship to complete me. You guys have supported me throughout the years. And believe it or not, your support through the years has meant more to me than any world championship could ever mean."

However, he said that he wanted it. He knew he didn't need it, but he desperately wanted to be the champion at least once before his career ended.

"So no, I don't need the World Championship. But damn it, I want it! Because 14-year-old me wants it."

He then promised to win the World Championship no matter what and thanked the fans who had supported him throughout his career. While Kevin Owens interrupted him, things seemed set for Sami Zayn now, as the star was ready for whatever came next.

