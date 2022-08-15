"I’ve hit my pinnacle", Ciampa on his decision to join the WWE Main Roster 

Former NXT Champion Ciampa recently spoke about what factored into his decision to join WWE's main roster, following years of reportedly refusing to do so.

The Blackheart joined WWE's RAW brand in April 2022, following an 8-year run on the company's developmental brand. He would immediately take shots at Superstars like Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles, and would soon align himself with WWE's Most Must-See Superstar, The Miz.

During an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Ciampa explained why he finally agreed to join the company's main roster. Citing changes in his personal health, touring schedule, and overall interest in pro-wrestling played pivotal roles.

"It would be hard to put it on one thing. Number one, 300 days doesn’t exist anymore, so that was big. That was something just kind of recently became a shift.. I was home almost every single night of Willow’s (his daughter) first three years... However, just the fact that I got to do that, you build such a relationship with your child in those first few years. It’s something they’re never gonna remember probably, but just our bond now, and now like she’s almost four... So having the time at home with her for the pandemic, the schedule changing for the main roster, and interest in wrestling in general. Those were two big factors and then the success of the neck surgery.” - (H/T NoDq.com)

“I feel better than I could... I’m like, 'Wait, I thought I only had a few years left?', but I might have 10 or 20 years left. So once you start opening that up, and you don’t put an expiration date on your career, it was like okay, what do I want to accomplish? Because I honestly felt like when I won the NXT Title like that was it for me. I’ve hit my pinnacle. I have this crappy neck. I’m probably in my twilight.”

During his time in NXT, the ring veteran built a legacy as one of the brand's top performers in its history. Winning the NXT Championship twice, the NXT Tag Team Championship with #DIY. In addition, The Pyscho Killer helped create arguably one of NXT’s most memorable rivalries in the last decade, with former Superstar, Johnny Gargano.

Ciampa gives high priase to United States Champion, Bobby Lashley. But vowes that he himself is 'just getting started' on the WWE main roster

While The Blackheart was unable to defeat The Almighty Bobby Lashley and secure his first main roster title, Ciampa still offered a ton of flattering praise to the former US Marine.

On a recent episode of WWE The Bump, the former NXT Champion conceded that Lashely's superior size and strength gave him the edge in their bout. Ciampa also wanted to make it very clear that his aspirations for success on the main roster are strong.

"The spotlight is something that I've been preparing for, for a very long time. There's no denying that, over the last couple of weeks, the WWE Universe, on a larger scale than just the NXT Universe, is seeing that. And, uh, I'm just getting started right now." Ciampa said.

Ciampa's current partnership with The Miz helped pave the way for an opportunity against the United States Champion. While he would tribute the match to WWE legend Harley Race, he would lose the hard-hitting affair on the August 1st edition of Monday Night RAW.

What do you think is next for the ring veteran in WWE? Do you think he will ever become a Champion? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA