Former WWE NXT star says he's 'just getting started' after Bobby Lashley loss

Former NXT Champion Ciampa has made a bold claim following his recent loss to Bobby Lashley.

The Blackheart earned the right to challenge Lashley after a pair of triple threat matches and a showdown with AJ Styles. This marked Ciampa's first opportunity at the main roster gold in WWE.

Much fanfare was generated around the match, with Ciampa even wearing a Harley Race-inspired robe for his entrance. The match also received special championship introductions.

Though the two-time NXT Champion was unsuccessful in capturing the title, falling to a spear from Lashley, this won't be the end of him.

In a recent Tweet featuring a video from this week's WWE The Bump, Ciampa praised Lashley and acknowledged his superior size and strength. However, he also claimed that he was 'just getting started' in his hunt for main roster gold.

"The spotlight is something that I've been preparing for, for a very long time. There's no denying that, over the last couple of weeks, the WWE Universe, on a larger scale than just the NXT Universe, is seeing that. And, uh, I'm just getting started right now." Ciampa said.

Ciampa is currently aligned with former WWE Champion The Miz on WWE TV. He even accompanied the A-Lister and his wife Maryse to the ring at SummerSlam back in July.

Bobby Lashley wants to fight a huge boxing star

Despite holding an impressive MMA record of 15-2, and being the current WWE United States Champion, Bobby Lashley wants to branch out into another combat sport.

Over SummerSlam weekend, Lashley was interviewed by Fightful and disclosed a huge fight offer that had been made to him. The All Mighty claimed that he was approached earlier in 2022 to fight "Iron" Mike Tyson.

"I got approached a few months ago to fight Mike Tyson. I mean somebody came up to me. It was a bare-knuckles organization but they were gonna do some boxing stuff... And somebody came to me and said. 'Would you fight Mike Tyson?' And I was like, 'hell yeah I would fight Mike Tyson," Lashley said.

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offl Bobby Lashley is in the form of his life Bobby Lashley is in the form of his life 🔥 https://t.co/SLeepfMNJF

Though it is unclear whether the bout will happen, Lashley is aware of the pain he may face. However, he is also aware of the size and age advantage he holds over Iron Mike.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley box Mike Tyson? Would you like to see him face Ciampa once again? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi