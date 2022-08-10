Will Bobby Lashley be boxing Mike Tyson in the future?

Bobby Lashley is one of the most physically impressive superstars in WWE. The United States Champion boasts an awe-inspiring physique at the age of 46. He recently discussed how he was approached to fight legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Besides displaying a freakish combination of strength and speed in the squared circle, Lashley is also an MMA fighter with an impressive 15-2 record.

Iron Mike is considered one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. His career record of 50-2-6 is only overshadowed by the fact that he has won 44 bouts via knockout. Now 56-year years old, he has been away from the ring for about 17 years, with the exception of his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Over SummerSlam weekend, The All-Mighty was interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. As the conversation turned towards his future in combat sports, Lashley mentioned that he was approached by an organization about fighting Tyson in a boxing ring:

"I got approached a few months ago to fight Mike Tyson. I mean somebody came up to me. It was a bare-knuckles organization but they were gonna do some boxing stuff... And somebody came to me and said. 'Would you fight Mike Tyson?' And I was like, 'hell yeah I would fight Mike Tyson," said Lashley. [3:47 to 4:12]

When questioned whether the offer was a "feeling out process" or just a mere hypothetical, the former WWE Champion had this to say:

I think it was a feeling out by, you know how they have different people in the organization, it wasn't the top guy, it was like the guy who does some of his promoting... But he approached me, and he said, 'You know we're looking for a big fight in Madison Square Garden,' and he said, 'Would you be interested in fighting Mike Tyson?'" added Lashley. [4:20 to 4:44]

Bobby Lashley would then go on to say that when thinking about a potential fight against Tyson, he felt that the bout would hurt. But he expressed that has the size advantage over the legendary boxer and that he would be interested in such a fight.

Bobby Lashley also teased a boxing match against Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley claimed that he offered WWE's latest "celebrity signing" Logan Paul a boxing match.

Although Logan's brother Jake is better known for his budding boxing career, the older Paul brother does have some experience under his belt. He boxed with fellow YouTuber and now business partner KSI in 2 matches, losing the second one. He also took on legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Lashley detailed the time he spoke to The Maverick about a possible boxing match between the two, which Logan declined:

"I told Paul, Logan, yeah I told Logan when I did his podcast. I was like 'hey,' I said. 'Are you looking for someone to box, why don't you box me?' And he was like. 'Aah Nah, you're too big,'" said Lashley.

With Bobby Lashley being in his mid-to-late-40s, it seems highly unlikely that he will step into the world of combat sports once again.

