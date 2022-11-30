"I've not been invited to the Rumble" - Former WWE Champion's big statement on his rumored return

Fans are treated to some big-name returns every year at the Royal Rumble, and speculation of Ric Flair's WWE comeback began doing the rounds following his recent comments. The Nature Boy issued a clarification this week and stated that he has not yet been invited to be at the Rumble.

Ric Flair, however, will be at the 30th Anniversary RAW episode on January 23rd, 2023, which will incidentally be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble event.

It's been a while since the 16-time world champion has been involved with WWE, and Flair admitted that he genuinely misses being on TV and in the company of current talent.

The legendary superstar explained that his statements from last week were taken out of context on social media. Flair will be in San Antonio on the day of the Royal Rumble show at an autograph signing session, as he revealed below on the latest episode of To Be The Man:

"It's still hard for me to walk away from it. I mean, I still like to watch, and I'd still like to be a part of it. I'm looking forward to going to the 30th anniversary. And by the way, of course, social media screwed that up, but I've not been invited to the Rumble. God, I'm going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately with Fiterman on the day of the Rumble. I was not invited to the Rumble." [37:48 - 38:20]

Ric Flair jokes about returning to WWE for another match

In case you haven't kept track, the two-time Hall of Famer has been incredibly busy since leaving WWE in August 2021.

Ric Flair stepped into the ring on July 21st for his 'Last Match' as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. While the match was advertised as his final in-ring appearance, Flair later claimed that he would never retire on the 50th anniversary of his wrestling debut.

It seems like the wrestling icon is still hoping to have a match for WWE, as he added the following on YouTube:

"However, if they want me to put my gear on, for like, a last match, and you know! [laughs]." [38:22 - 38:40]

The 73-year-old legend is doubtful to get a chance to compete for WWE, but Triple H can always get his old friend back for a few special appearances.

Would you like to see Flair get another full-time role on TV? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

