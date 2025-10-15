"I've left WWE" - 28-year-old star breaks silence after being removed from active roster 

A rising star has addressed her future after being removed from WWE's active roster days following her release from the company. In a recent tweet, former Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner assured fans that she was keen on continuing her wrestling career while also pursuing acting opportunities coming her way.Turner signed with WWE in 2021, debuting on the now-defunct NXT UK brand. Although she had plenty of matches in the company, she had transitioned into a managerial role as the General Manager of Evolve over the last few months.However, a few days back, it was reported that Stevie Turner, among several others, would be leaving the promotion altogether, which has put Evolve's future in jeopardy. The global juggernaut also recently moved her profile to the alumni section of its website, quietly acknowledging her departure. Turner has now taken to her X/Twitter account to share more thoughts about her tenure in the promotion.She wrote that she cherished her time in the company and was now eager to lace up her boots and wrestle again. Turner also mentioned that she was excited to seek out more acting roles in the future. Check out her message below:&quot;I’ve left WWE and wanted to share some thoughts. The future is bright and of course I’m still in my Prime thank you for reading! Lucy x.&quot;Could Stevie Turner join AEW after her WWE exit?Unexpected roster cuts are always unfortunate, leaving wrestlers to face an uncertain immediate future. However, the wrestling business has been booming with several alternatives thriving, none more so than Tony Khan's AEW.While All Elite Wrestling's roster itself is loaded, there's no doubt they might be keeping an eye out for some of the talents who were shown the door from WWE. Stevie Turner could make a mark for herself if given an opportunity in the company, as she's a formidable talent both inside and outside of the ring. Plus, she has a history of working in Japan, too, something which AEW values a lot.