WWE General Manager Removed From Active Roster Confirming Release

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:50 GMT
The General Manager has been let go (Credit: WWE.com)
A WWE General Manager has now been removed from the active roster. This comes after an update over the weekend.

Stevie Turner, the General Manager of WWE Evolve has been let go from WWE

Stevie Turner's time as the General Manager of Evolve came to an end over the weekend, when it was reported that the star had been let go by the company. WWE released or did not renew the contract of several stars, including Turner's.

Turner was taken away from in-ring competition upon the start of EVOLVE and named the General Manager by Ava. She took on the role of Prime Minister for the brand and has been crucial.

"My time with @WWE has come to an end. I've had a brilliant time and I'm so excited for the future! see you soon!"
Now, she will no longer be a part of the shows. The star announced to fans that she was grateful for the opportunities afforded to her during her time in the company. Now, though, she is happy to be able to wrestle again.

"Can't believe I'm gonna get to wrestle again," she wrote.
The company has removed her from the active roster on the official site and placed her in the Alumni section, confirming that her time with them has come to an end.

Stevie Turner's release saw her husband, Kit Wilson, react

Kit Wilson, the real-life husband of Stevie Turner, responded to the news that she had been released. He was proud of her, making that clear, and also spoke about how she had been ready to adapt to anything she had been given as part of her story.

It remains to be seen where Turner goes next, and what she does when she gets there. Now, the star is likely to wrestle once again, stepping away from her General Manager role.

