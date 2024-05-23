"I’ve never dreaded it until now" - Bray Wyatt's sister Mika pens down an emotional message on his 37th birthday

Bray Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda took to social media to dedicate an emotional message to her late brother, in honor of his 37th birthday. Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, unfortunately passed away on the 24th of August, 2023.

After departing WWE in 2021, Bray Wyatt returned at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. He eventually feuded with LA Knight, beating him at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Mika Rotunda shared an emotional message honoring her late brother. She mentioned this was the first time she had to experience her brother's birthday in his absence.

"May 23rd. I’ve never lived a May 23rd without Windham. And I’ve never dreaded it until now. Many nights I lie awake before I finally drift off to sleep trying to still comprehend that it happened. That God really, actually did call him home. Today should be Windham’s 37th Birthday. What an absolute robbery this feels like in soul, body and subconscious. To wake up and know I cannot call him. Or send stupid GIFs or show up at his house with a cookie cake. Today would be Windham’s 37th Birthday. The best way I can describe grief, is diabolic. It’s like the angel and the devil that sit on your shoulders. One consoles you with positive affirmations and floods your memories with warmth and love. While the other inherently tries to infect your thought process. And incept days like these with pain and sadness. Today is Windham’s 37th Birthday. But, it’s also not. It’s the first of many that all the people left here on earth, will acknowledge as well as be sad that this WAS his Birthday. His babies and his family will have a meal in his honor and weep over the numbing and sobering reminder that he’s not going to walk in the door late. Today Windham would be 37. And I so deeply wish he was. But I can tell you one thing for certain— he would ask all of us to live it for him. “You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you.” Frederick Buechner I love you more, Windham Xxx" wrote Mika

Check out Mika Rotunda's Instagram post:

Bray Wyatt was a former multi-time champion

During his time in WWE, Bray Wyatt was highly successful in terms of championships and titles. He won the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Bray Wyatt's final run as champion began at the 2020 SummerSlam Premium Live Event when he defeated Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship for the second time.