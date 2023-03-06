"I've seen them evolve over time" - Matt Cardona picks The Usos as the tag team of the year in Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, aka Matt Cardona, picked The Usos as the 'Tag Team of the Year' at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Usos have had a relentless year in WWE. They became the longest-reigning tag team champions in history by overtaking The New Day. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have also been by Roman Reigns' side, helping him overcome all odds every step of the way. Despite some recent cracks in the group, The Usos remain strong as reigning champions.

Matt Cardona, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, is one of the experts to partake in this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The latest edition of the awards saw Jimmy and Jey Uso, FTR, Toxic Attraction, RK-Bro, The Acclaimed, and Damage CTRL make the cut for 'Tag Team of the Year' nominations.

During a conversation with Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, Matt Cardona stated that AEW's The Acclaimed have done a great job. However, he went with Jimmy and Jey Uso. He noted that the champions have evolved over time and are "more" than just a tag team.

"So happy for The Acclaimed have done, and they would be my pick, except I'm going to have to go with The Usos. The Usos are somebody who have been in the WWE over a decade now. I've seen them evolve over time, whether it be just two guys or twins, the guys who painted their faces, that harder style. And now, in The Bloodline, they are more than just a tag team," Cardona said. [13:34 - 14:00]

Matt Cardona praised The Usos for their work alongside Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions won the Tag Team of the Year award last year as well.

During the same conversation with Bill Apter, Cardona stated that Jimmy and Jey Uso have "stepped up their game." He also noted that the champions had done some great work, especially with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in The Bloodline saga.

"In my opinion, they are the top guys, Jimmy and Jey and Solo. You can say Jimmy and Jey and not just put together as The Usos. They can do their own thing; we are seeing that now. So I think that's what makes them tag team of the year. They stepped up their game. Everybody who's involved with them, whether it be in a promo or a match, gets elevated. So that's a very important part. Look what they have done for Sami Zayn," he added. [14:01 - 14:26]

It remains to be seen who Jimmy and Jey Uso will face at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event.

