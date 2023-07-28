"I've seen it" - WWE legend says Triple H doesn't cuss talent out in public backstage like Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE is visibly doing things differently under Triple H, and the superstars also seem to be enjoying working under a new boss. Dutch Mantell is hopeful that Paul Levesque changes the backstage culture in WWE as he recalled how Vince McMahon berated talent in front of everybody.

McMahon revolutionized the professional wrestling industry but was often criticized for how he treated wrestlers in his company.

The 77-year-old was forced to step away as the creative head last year, and even though he currently has power in WWE, Triple H is shaping the product with his vision.

While WWE reaps the benefits financially, the morale has also improved with Triple H in charge, as the situation was allegedly quite bad in the past. Dutch Mantell praised Triple H for entertaining ideas while recalling how Vince McMahon used to verbally abuse superstars if he found a pitch stupid.

"Hopefully, they've moved past it, which I think they have. Now, I think Triple H has a good grip on what he wants to do," Dutch said on Smack Talk. "I think the creative team they've got some good ideas. But see, when you have an idea and all of a sudden you pitch to Vince, and he goes, 'Oh, god damn, that's stupid,' and he just cusses you out." [2:14 - 2:40]

Dutch Mantell noted that Vince McMahon's harsh responses would alienate the WWE stars, who wouldn't want to approach him again with a proposal.

The former manager said that Triple H wasn't like his father-in-law and would not shoot down a plan that might have potential with a few tweaks. Mantell continued:

"You're a little hesitant about giving him another one in front of somebody else. But if you give it to Triple H, and I've seen it, he'll go, 'You know what? That might have something to it.' And he would think about it. He might not do anything right then, but now he has the idea." [2:41 - 3:00]

Dutch Mantell reveals what Triple H once told him backstage in WWE

WWE doesn't always strike gold as they've done with The Bloodline, as the company also has a long list of failed storylines.

Some angles don't even move past the drawing board, and they primarily happened due to Vince McMahon's preferences. Dutch Mantell, though, stressed that Triple H had a refreshingly open mindset toward all kinds of ideas.

The wrestling veteran also disclosed what details of his conversation with The Game, as you can view below:

"He told me one time the worst idea is the one that's not pitched. It may be stupid, but it may trigger something in somebody else that you have a door coming out of that. Someone says, 'That reminds me,' and that's the way creative works. It's a bunch of kids playing make-believe in the back, and sometimes they come up with some hellacious ideas. So, let them run." [3:01 - 40]

Did you check out what Dutch had to say about Shotzi's new look? Read more on that right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023