WWE could use the real reason for Shotzi's new look to make her a bigger star, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Shotzi is amid an apparent character change in WWE, as she has shaved her head and looks to be exploring a more twisted persona. The real reason, however, behind the new look is quite noble, and Dutch Mantell felt it should be acknowledged on WWE TV.

The former NXT star has been embroiled in a storyline with Damage CTRL, in which Bayley's group cut some of Shotzi's hair during a segment.

In response, Shotzi almost entirely shaved her head and confirmed the appearance change at a recent WWE live event. It was later revealed that Shotzi did it to support her sister, who had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The SmackDown star has received several heartfelt messages from fans and wrestlers following the revelation. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how Shotzi could become more popular with the audience if WWE used the real-life detail in kayfabe.

"If she told that story, I don't know if she wants to tell that story about her sister, but that would really get her over, and she's been pushed too far," said Mantell. "Her sister's sick, and now they do this to her, and she's nuts. It's driven her crazy. I think people would buy that. I think she should have done it first like she did tonight, and then she explains it. That's what I think." [8:15 - 9:00]

Dutch Mantell also reacted to Shotzi's angle from the July 22 episode of SmackDown, where she showed the first signs of moving towards a darker gimmick.

The former WWE manager was a fan of the segment, as he added below:

"She held her green hair up, the strand she has; it was like, 'I've awakened the sleeping giant.' Now she's pi**ed. Now she's unhinged. Who knows what's going to happen? I kind of liked that segment." [9:01- 9:20]

You don't see that every other week: Dutch Mantell on why Shotzi has changed her look in WWE

The pro wrestling veteran imagined how the writers would have reacted when Shotzi told them about her plan.

Dutch Mantell has been in the business since the 1970s and has, thus far, not come across an instance of talents shaving their heads for their sick family members.

Mantell felt WWE had a unique opportunity to make her even more likable in the fans' eyes. He also believed that the company was already noticing how the WWE Universe was reacting to Shotzi, and he was interested to see what happens with her creatively moving forward.

"Okay, if she went up to creative and explained, 'Can I shave my head?' And she tells her story about her sister, 'Can I shave my head?' You don't see that every other week. It's not something that you see. I've never seen that on a wrestling show ever. So, now they've put here there, and let's see where it goes. Sometimes you do things just to see how people react to them. When they go out, you check the temperature of the room to see how the people and she may be over." [11:00 - 12:00]

