"She looks incredible," "Time for that monster push"- Fans can't keep calm as 31-year-old star unveils a new look at WWE event

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Shotzi's new look, which she revealed at the recently concluded WWE live event in Mexico City.

Shotzi is currently embroiled in a feud with IYO SKY and Bayley on SmackDown. A few weeks ago, The Damage CTRL duo cut off a strand of her hair following an assault. In response, the green-haired star shaved her head last week. It was later revealed that the segment was not just a part of the storyline, and the WWE star did that as a tribute to her real-life sister, who is battling cancer.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion unveiled her new look at the house show this Saturday, where she faced Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. While Shotzi was unable to capture the title, her appearance change certainly captivated the attention of wrestling fans around the world.

Fans' reactions to Shotzi's new look!

Besides the women's championship match, the live event in Mexico City, Mexico, featured multiple other high-stakes matches, with Roman Reigns putting his coveted title on the line against a Hall of Famer.

Shotzi sent a message to Bayley after WWE SmackDown

While Shotzi has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly half a decade, she has failed to make an impact during this time and has mostly been treated like an afterthought.

However, the star's current storyline with Bayley has certainly brought back fans' interest in her as she has showcased her unhinged side. The same was on display on SmackDown this week, where Shotzi managed to get into the head of The Role Model with a creepy video on the Titantron.

The 31-year-old also sent a message to Bayley after the event, further highlighting that she's ready to get retribution against the latter.

"Poor little baby @itsmebayley scared?! Aww what happened? You werent scared when you SNIPSNIPPED MY HAIR hehehEhHEHHEahahahhaa AHHHHHH @wwe," wrote Shotzi on her official Twitter and Instagram.

Shotzi @ShotziWWE 🤪AHHHH Poor little baby bayley scared?! Aww what happened? You werent scared when you SNIPSNIPPED MY HAIR hehehEhHEHHEahahahhaa 🙃🤪AHHHH pic.twitter.com/sUfYUV15PO

The duo looks set to collide in another singles match, likely at SummerSlam or before it. While The Role Model has managed to get better of Shotzi during their previous meetings, the latter will be hoping for a turn of events following the appearance change.

