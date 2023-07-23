Shotzi breaks silence and sends another unhinged message to former WWE Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Shotzi has been waging psychological warfare against Damage CTRL. Recently, the 31-year-old followed up on her latest eerie message from SmackDown, showcasing how manic she's become.

This past Friday, a creepy video package played while The Role Model was ringside during a match. The clip showed a deranged Shotzi laughing while holding a pair of scissors, calling for Bayley by name.

Recently, Shotzi took to social media to send another chaotic message to Bayley, asking the leader of Damage CTRL if she was scared.

"Poor little baby @itsmebayley scared?! Aww what happened? You werent scared when you SNIPSNIPPED MY HAIR hehehEhHEHHEahahahhaa AHHHHHH @wwe," wrote Shotzi on her official Twitter and Instagram.

Shotzi @ShotziWWE 🤪AHHHH Poor little baby bayley scared?! Aww what happened? You werent scared when you SNIPSNIPPED MY HAIR hehehEhHEHHEahahahhaa 🙃🤪AHHHH pic.twitter.com/sUfYUV15PO

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion sent the message to Bayley during a bout between Charlotte Flair and fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY.

The video sent chills down Bayley's spine, causing her to run out during the match. Later, The Role Model would discover her travel bag with scissors impaled through it.

Why did WWE Superstar Shotzi shave her head?

Several weeks ago, Damage CTRL and Shotzi's rivalry intensified when Bayley and IYO SKY cut off a section of the 31-year-old's iconic hair. Not long after, Shotzi released a now-viral video where she shaved her head.

While the decision may have come as a shock, it would later be revealed that Shotzi's reasoning for shaving her head was much more than just a storyline.

The WWE Superstar's real-life sister Shawn is battling cancer, leading Shotzi to shave her head in both support of her sister and to bring awareness.

In addition, Shotzi and her family started a GoFundMe page to provide financial relief for Shawn during her recovery.

